$2 Million Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Connecticut

Someone who bought a ticket in Connecticut for the Wednesday night Powerball drawing won $2 million.

The winning numbers were 19-28-39-42-57 and the Powerball was 17.

The powerplay was X3.

The winning ticket sold in Connecticut matched the five white balls and has a powerplay, according to the CT Lottery website.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

There was also a $150,000 winner. That ticket matched four white balls and the Powerball and had powerplay.

The estimated Powerball jackpot for Saturday night is $150 million, which would have a cash value of $88 million.