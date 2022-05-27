Powerball

$2 Million Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Connecticut

Connecticut Powerball slip
Someone who bought a ticket in Connecticut for the Wednesday night Powerball drawing won $2 million.

The winning numbers were 19-28-39-42-57 and the Powerball was 17.

The powerplay was X3.

The winning ticket sold in Connecticut matched the five white balls and has a powerplay, according to the CT Lottery website.

There was also a $150,000 winner. That ticket matched four white balls and the Powerball and had powerplay.

The estimated Powerball jackpot for Saturday night is $150 million, which would have a cash value of $88 million.

