2 minors arrested in Branford after multi-town crime spree

Two minors have been arrested for their role in a multi-town crime spree that ended in Branford Wednesday, police said.

Branford police officers were notified of a purse snatching that happened in Madison. They were also told that the same suspects went to Clinton and tried to use stolen credit cards, authorities said.

The minors then allegedly went to Walmart in Branford, where they were seen driving around the parking lot. Officers pursued them, but ultimately stopped after finding out that they were still inside the store.

Both minors were arrested and police discovered that they had also stolen several things from Walmart, according to police.

Officers found out that the car that the suspects were driving was stolen out of Norwalk. Branford officers found the car and followed it before it drove through yards to avoid arrest. Because of this, the pursuit was called off, authorities said.

Police determined that one of the minors in custody is the person who initially stole the purse in Branford.

Both minors face charges for larceny, interfering with an officer and conspiracy to commit larceny of a motor vehicle.

Police said the minors were arrested in the past for similar crimes. One was wearing a GPS ankle monitor and the other had been arrested within the last 24 hours, according to police.