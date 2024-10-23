2 minors arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Windsor

Two minors have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Windsor on Tuesday.

Officers received a 911 call with minimal information from an unknown caller in the 500 block of Bloomfield Avenue shortly after 1 p.m. Police said the caller reported that the incident was domestic-related, but then disconnected the call. There were attempts made to contact the caller back, but police were not able to.

An officer responding to the area reportedly heard gunshots as he approached the home. According to police, that officer saw a male and a female rushing into a blue Honda Accord that was parked at the base of the driveway. The vehicle then fled from the scene. The officer attempted to pursue the vehicle, but lost sight of it.

Once other officers arrived, police said they found a man in the driveway with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Hartford Hospital and was later pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Information about the suspect vehicle was sent out to surrounding cities and towns. Bloomfield police received 911 calls about a vehicle at the intersection of East Wintonbury Avenue and Barry Circle. Once officers arrived, they determined it was the suspect vehicle. The vehicle was not occupied and the suspects had fled.

Officers set up a perimeter and used K9s and a drone to search for the suspects. Shortly before 11 p.m., both suspects were found on New Park Avenue in West Hartford and were taken into custody. The female and male are described as minors and their identities are not expected to be released.

The investigation is active. Extra police patrols may be seen in the area as the investigation continues. There is no threat to the community. Anyone with information should contact Windsor Police at (860) 688-5273.