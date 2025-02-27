2 minors arrested after report of weapon at New Haven high school causes lockdown

Two minors have been arrested after police received reports of a weapon on school property in New Haven on Wednesday.

Police said they responded to Wilbur Cross High School around 12:45 p.m. after being notified that a student may have a firearm on them.

The school was placed under lockdown while police conducted a search of the school. They were unable to determine if the weapon was fake or real.

Authorities said the student left school property before the lockdown. Detectives later located the student, along with another minor who had a BB gun on them.

Both minors were taken into custody, and they face charges including possession of a weapon on school grounds, breach of peace and more.