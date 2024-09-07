Norwalk

2 minors stabbed at Oyster Festival in Norwalk

Norwalk police cruiser
NBCConnecticut.com

One minor is facing charges after two other minors were stabbed at the Oyster Festival in Norwalk.

Officers saw a disturbance on the grounds of the Oyster Festival on Friday. Police said it was later determined that two minors had been stabbed.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Both minors were taken to Norwalk Hospital for treatment. Investigators did not release details on the extent of their injuries.

According to police, a minor was arrested at the scene. He was charged with one count of assault in the first degree and one count of assault in the second degree.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

He was held at the Juvenile Detention Center in Bridgeport while he awaits arraignment.

Authorities said this was not a random incident and the people involved knew each other.

Anyone with information should contact detectives at (203) 854-3111.

This article tagged under:

Norwalk
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us