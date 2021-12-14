2 More Students Arrested in Connection With Ansonia High School Threat

Two more students have been arrested in connection with a threat at Ansonia High School that prompted a lockdown and early dismissal Monday.

Now, a total of three students have been arrested because of the threat. Officials arrested a 14-year-old high school student Monday night after he allegedly made a threat towards the school on social media.

Another 14-year-old and a 16-year-old now also face charges after police discovered additional threatening messages during the course of their investigation.

District officials said the school was in lockdown while the threat was investigated.

A school resource officer at the high school was made aware of the threat at approximately 11 a.m., police said. Shortly after, students were dismissed early, with the help of the Ansonia Board of Education.

Authorities have not released details about what the threat specifically said.

Officers were at other schools in Ansonia out of an abundance of caution, police said. They said the threat was an isolated incident.

“Ansonia Public Schools, in collaboration with the Ansonia Police Department, will not tolerate any behaviors/actions that put our students, staff, and community at risk. Today’s response was to an Ansonia student’s actions; swift and immediate action will be taken - the appropriate consequences will be administered up to and including expulsion and arrest," Superintendent Joseph DiBacco said in a statement.

All of the students faces charges including first-degree threatening and second-degree breach of peace. They've been referred to juvenile authorities, according to police.

"The Ansonia Police Department strongly urges all parents to speak with their children about the importance of understanding what they say and the effect it can have on not only themselves but also all the people around them. We encourage parents to closely monitor what their children are doing online," the police department said in a statement.

Threats at several schools in multiple cities and towns across Connecticut have prompted lockdowns in recent weeks.