2 More Swimming Areas Added to 8 Opened Last Week: DEEP

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said they will open two additional swimming areas in Connecticut this weekend.
Burr Pond State Park in Torrington and Mount Tom State Park in Washington Depot will be open for swimming, however, DEEP warns that lifeguards will not be present.
DEEP announced the reopening of eight inland swim areas and recreation areas closed because of the coronavirus pandemic last week.
The eight inland state parks which reopened last weekend for swimming are:
- Stratton Brook State Park - Simsbury
- Wharton Brook State Park - Wallingford
- Day Pond State Park - Colchester
- Gay City State Park - Hebron
- Chatfield Hollow State Park - Killingworth
- Black Rock State Park - Watertown
- Hopeville Pond State Park - Griswold
- Lake Waramaug State Park - Kent
DEEP is encouraging residents to head to some of the inland beaches to avoid crowds while also following state guidelines.