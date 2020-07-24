2 More Swimming Areas Added to 8 Opened Last Week: DEEP

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said they will open two additional swimming areas in Connecticut this weekend.

Burr Pond State Park in Torrington and Mount Tom State Park in Washington Depot will be open for swimming, however, DEEP warns that lifeguards will not be present.

DEEP announced the reopening of eight inland swim areas and recreation areas closed because of the coronavirus pandemic last week.

The eight inland state parks which reopened last weekend for swimming are:

Stratton Brook State Park - Simsbury

Wharton Brook State Park - Wallingford

Day Pond State Park - Colchester

Gay City State Park - Hebron

Chatfield Hollow State Park - Killingworth

Black Rock State Park - Watertown

Hopeville Pond State Park - Griswold

Lake Waramaug State Park - Kent

DEEP is encouraging residents to head to some of the inland beaches to avoid crowds while also following state guidelines.