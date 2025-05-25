Torrington

2 motorcyclists suffer life-threatening injuries in Torrington crash

Torrington police
NBC Connecticut

Two motorcyclists suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in Torrington on Saturday evening.

Officers responded to the crash on Winsted Road at the intersection with the Lowes plaza entrance around 7:30 p.m.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

When police arrived, they said they found two motorcyclists near their motorcyclist and both had life-threatening injuries.

LifeStar was called and responded to transport the 32-year-old from Torrington and the 31-year-old from Colebrook to Hartford Hospital.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

According to police, the 32-year-old suffered a serious leg injury while the 31-year-old suffered a serious head injury.

Investigators believe both motorcyclists were traveling close together in the same direction north on Winsted Road just before the crash. It is believed they collided just as they entered the intersection with the main entrance to Lowes. Both motorcyclists were thrown from their motorcycles in the crash.

Winsted Road was closed, but has since reopened.

Local

Jennifer Dulos 26 mins ago

Friends and family of Jennifer Dulos encourage support to family violence agencies

Waterbury 16 hours ago

Man robbed in Waterbury while trying to sell item through Facebook: police

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact Officer Fifer at (860) 489-2000.

This article tagged under:

Torrington
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us