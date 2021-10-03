2 Motorcyclists Transported to Hospital After Hitting Deer in Harwinton

Two people that were riding on a motorcycle were injured after hitting a deer in Harwinton Sunday evening, officials said.

Fire crews said they were dispatched to Hill Road, also known as Route 222, for a motorcycle that struck a deer.

Both the driver and passenger of the motorcycle sustained injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Part of Hill Road was shut down but has since reopened.

No additional information was immediately available.