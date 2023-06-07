randy cox

2 New Haven police officers fired in connection to Randy Cox case

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Universal, Inc.

The New Haven Board of Police Commissioners has voted to fire two police officers involved in the Richard "Randy" Cox case.

Cox was left paralyzed after the police van he was in stopped short, and he was thrown forward into the van's wall.

Officers Jocelyn Lavandier and Louis Riviera are now out of a job after the board voted to terminate their employment with the police department.

New Haven Police
Jocelyn Lavandier and Louis Riviera
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

There are five officers who were there when Cox arrived at the detention center on June 19, 2022. One of those officers retired.

The fate of officers Betsy Segui and Oscar Diaz was not decided because of a scheduling conflict with their attorney.

Chief Karl Jacobson previously recommended that the four officers be fired following an internal affairs investigation.

Local

niantic 2 hours ago

Loaded gun found in diaper bag at Niantic day care

Haddam 2 hours ago

Historic building in Haddam destroyed by overnight fire

"Ultimately I support the chief doing the right thing to analyze all the information available to come to this decision," Mayor Justin Elicker said before the vote.

The case fueled legislation that passed both the House and the Senate. It requires the police officer standards and training council to develop policies requiring seatbelts for anyone being transported in a municipal vehicle.

Cox was paralyzed from the chest down. The City of New Haven quickly initiated its own policies requiring seatbelt use shortly after the incident.

Last year, Cox's attorneys filed a $100 million lawsuit against the the City of New Haven and the New Haven Police Department. The City of New Haven and Cox's legal team have since agreed to pursue settlement negotiations in the civil case.

The termination vote for Segui and Diaz will be held at a later date.

This article tagged under:

randy coxnew haven
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us