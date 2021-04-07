2 Officers Injured, 2 Police Cars Damaged After Pursuit Involving Stolen Car in East Hartford: PD

Two police officers were taken to the hospital and two police cars are damaged after a pursuit involving a stolen car in East Hartford on Tuesday night and officers said they have arrested a 15-year-old boy while they continue searching for two other suspects.

An officer saw a stolen vehicle in the area of Park Street sometime around 10 p.m., police said.

Shortly after, authorities said the driver of the vehicle crashed into the police car and took off. A second officer engaged the vehicle in pursuit, but later broke it off, they said.

Later, the stolen vehicle returned to Park Street and a third officer saw the vehicle pull behind a warehouse, police said. There, the driver of the stolen vehicle drove into the police car head on and injured the police officer inside, they added.

The injured officer chased the three suspects who were in the stolen car as they took off running on foot, according to police.

Another officer saw one of the suspects run behind the back of the warehouse and that suspect ran around the building and stole the officer's police cruiser, authorities said.

While trying to get away, the suspect backed the police car into a pole and knocked it down before fleeing on foot again, officials said. The pole needs to be repaired.

K9 officers were brought in and were used to find that suspect. He is identified as a 15-year-old male and was arrested, police said.

He and two officers were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries, police said. All three have been treated and released.

Investigators said they are still looking for the other two people who originally fled on foot from the stolen vehicle.