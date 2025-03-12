2 officers injured while making arrest in Trumbull

Two officers were injured while making an arrest in Trumbull on Monday.

Officers were called to a home around 8 p.m. to investigate a domestic disturbance complaint from family members who said a 19-year-old who lives at the home had a physical fight with his girlfriend.

While arresting the 19-year-old, police said he reacted violently and began hitting an officer in a face. He also reportedly knocked down a second officer who was helping with the investigation.

The officer who was hit in the face was transported to Saint Vincent's Hospital where he was treated for a facial injury and other minor injuries.

The 19-year-old man was transported to Trumbull Police Department where he was charged with disorderly conduct, assaulting a public safety officer, and interfering with an officer/resisting arrest. He was issued a court date of March 11 and was held on a $150,000 bond.