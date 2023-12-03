New London

2 parked vehicles struck during shooting in New London

Two parked vehicles were struck during a shooting in New London early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to Bank Street and Golden Street around 12:20 a.m. after getting a report of gunshots being fired.

Investigators said they determined multiple rounds were fired and two parked vehicles had been struck.

The vehicles were not occupied at the time of the shooting.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact the New London police detective bureau at (860) 447-1481. Anonymous information can be provided through New London Tips 411 by texting NLPDTips plus the information to tip411.

