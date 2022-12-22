2 Pedestrian Crashes Under Investigation in New Haven

Police are investigating two separate pedestrian crashes that happened in New Haven Thursday night.
One person was seriously injured after being hit by a car in the area of Broadway and Whalley Avenue at about 5:15 p.m. Authorities said they were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Another pedestrian crash happened less than 30 minutes earlier on Tower Lane. The person has minor injuries as a result of the accident.
No additional information was immediately available.
