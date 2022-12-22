new haven

2 Pedestrian Crashes Under Investigation in New Haven

NBC Connecticut

Police are investigating two separate pedestrian crashes that happened in New Haven Thursday night.

One person was seriously injured after being hit by a car in the area of Broadway and Whalley Avenue at about 5:15 p.m. Authorities said they were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Another pedestrian crash happened less than 30 minutes earlier on Tower Lane. The person has minor injuries as a result of the accident.

No additional information was immediately available.

