2 Pedestrian Crashes Under Investigation in New Haven

Police are investigating two separate pedestrian crashes that happened in New Haven Thursday night.

One person was seriously injured after being hit by a car in the area of Broadway and Whalley Avenue at about 5:15 p.m. Authorities said they were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Another pedestrian crash happened less than 30 minutes earlier on Tower Lane. The person has minor injuries as a result of the accident.

No additional information was immediately available.