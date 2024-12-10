2 pedestrians injured, 1 critically, after crash in New Britain

A pedestrian is in critical condition and another is hurt after being hit by a car in New Britain Monday night.

The police department said two people were struck by a car in the area of Broad Street and Booth Street around 6 p.m.

A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and another man has minor injuries, according to police.

Authorities are looking for a smaller-sized sedan that was involved in the collision and fled the scene.

The New Britain Police Department Traffic Division is conducting an investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.