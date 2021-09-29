Waterbury

2 Pedestrians Seriously Injured After Getting Struck in Waterbury

NBC Connecticut

Two pedestrians have serious injuries after getting struck by a vehicle in Waterbury on Wednesday morning.

Police said a vehicle struck two pedestrians on Waterville Street around 7:30 a.m. One other person was with the pedestrians, but was not injured, authorities added. All three pedestrians are members of the same family, according to investigators.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The two pedestrians who were struck were transported to a local hospital where officers said their injuries are considered serious.

The driver of the vehicle involved was not injured and is cooperating with police.

Local

coronaviruus vaccine 1 hour ago

Governor Lamont to Give Update on State Employee Vaccinations

Hartford 2 hours ago

Car Hits Goodwill Building in Hartford

The incident remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Waterburypedestrian struck
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us