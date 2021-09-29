2 Pedestrians Seriously Injured After Getting Struck in Waterbury

Two pedestrians have serious injuries after getting struck by a vehicle in Waterbury on Wednesday morning.

Police said a vehicle struck two pedestrians on Waterville Street around 7:30 a.m. One other person was with the pedestrians, but was not injured, authorities added. All three pedestrians are members of the same family, according to investigators.

The two pedestrians who were struck were transported to a local hospital where officers said their injuries are considered serious.

The driver of the vehicle involved was not injured and is cooperating with police.

The incident remains under investigation.