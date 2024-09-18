East Haven

2 people, 1 dog rescued by firefighters during East Haven house fire

Two people and a dog were rescued by firefighters during a house fire in East Haven on Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to a building fire on Lenox Street around 4 p.m. Once crews arrived, they found the front porch on fire. It had reportedly extended to the inside of the home.

Investigators said they believe the fire involved the gas meter and started outside of the home.

According to fire officials, two people and a dog were rescued from inside of the home.

A firefighter was also injured during the fire. The extent of those injuries are unclear at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

