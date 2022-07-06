2 People, 2 Dogs Rescued From Simsbury House Fire

Firefighters rescued two people and two dogs from a house fire in Simsbury early Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the home on Bushy Hill Road around 2:45 a.m.

Investigators said two people were trapped on the second floor due to smoke and heat. Both people were transported to the hospital as a precaution. No injuries were reported.

Two dogs that were also in the home were rescued and are fine, firefighters added.

Fire crews extinguished the heavy fire that started in the kitchen. It appears the fire was mostly contained to the kitchen area with heat and smoke damage throughout the house.

The Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.