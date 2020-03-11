2 People Accused of Stealing Hundreds of Dollars Worth of Seafood From Hamden Store

Hamden police are attempting to identify two people who are accused of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of seafood from a grocery store on Monday night.

Officers were called to Stop and Shop on Dixwell Avenue around 8:45 p.m. after getting a report of shoplifting.

Investigators said a man and a woman stole items totaling $460.

The pair stole ten packages of lobster tails, seven bags of shrimp, five bags of extra-large shrimp, a bag of crab legs and six steaks, according to police.

The two people were last seen getting into a blue Suzuki sedan, authorities added.

If you have any information, you're urged to contact Officer Vincenzo Palma at (203) 230-4030.