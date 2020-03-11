Hamden

2 People Accused of Stealing Hundreds of Dollars Worth of Seafood From Hamden Store

Hamden Police

Hamden police are attempting to identify two people who are accused of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of seafood from a grocery store on Monday night.

Officers were called to Stop and Shop on Dixwell Avenue around 8:45 p.m. after getting a report of shoplifting.

Investigators said a man and a woman stole items totaling $460.

Local

coronavirus 54 mins ago

Gov. Expected to Give Daily Updates After Declaring Public Health Emergency Over Coronavirus

Norwich 2 hours ago

State Police Investigate Deadly Crash in Norwich

The pair stole ten packages of lobster tails, seven bags of shrimp, five bags of extra-large shrimp, a bag of crab legs and six steaks, according to police.

The two people were last seen getting into a blue Suzuki sedan, authorities added.

If you have any information, you're urged to contact Officer Vincenzo Palma at (203) 230-4030.

This article tagged under:

HamdenHamden Police
Local U.S. & World Coronavirus Outbreak Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us