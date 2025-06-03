2 people arrested for role in Waterbury Facebook Marketplace robberies: police

Two people have been arrested in connection to a series of robberies in Waterbury during Facebook Marketplace meet-ups, police said.

The Waterbury Police Department opened an investigation into three Facebook Marketplace robberies — all involving electronics such as iPhones - in March.

In each of these cases, a gun was shown or threatened, police said.

Police said they recently arrested a 17-year-old and a man in his 20s for their alleged role in the robberies.

The man is facing charges including first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit robberies, carrying a pistol without a permit and interfering with police.

He was also arrested on harassment and threatening charges in connection to a separate incident, and police said he's being held on a $775,000 bond.

Authorities said the man had a loaded firearm that appears to be similar to the one described by people who were robbed.

The teen is facing conspiracy to commit larceny and robbery charges, police said. Authorities are looking to make additional arrests.

If you are buying or selling something through Facebook Marketplace, you can use their front lobby as a safe space.

Police said there are other things you can do to keep yourself safe, such as never meeting at an unfamiliar or secluded location, bring a friend or family member, and trust your instincts.

Waterbury police ask if this happens to you to report it to them. You can call their detective bureau at (203) 574-6941.