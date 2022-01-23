2 People Critically Injured During Separate Shootings in New Haven

Two people were left in critical, but stable condition after separate shootings this weekend in New Haven, police said.

The first shooting happened Saturday night at approximately 7 p.m. Officers responded to a call for a person shot on Chatham Street between Atwater Street and Clinton Avenue.

Police said they found a 22-year-old man who had been shot. He were transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment, where he's listed in critical, but stable condition, according to officials.

The other shooting happened early Sunday morning on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard between Printers Lane and Longhini Lane.

Responding officers located a crime scene when they were notified by hospital officials that a person with a gunshot wound had been dropped off.

Detectives responded to Yale New Haven Hospital and learned that a 45-year-old man was being treated for critical injuries as a result of a shooting. He remains in stable condition at this time, authorities said.

Police are investigating both incidents. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 203-946-6304. People can leave anonymous tips by calling 866-888-8477 or by texting NHPD plus your message to 274637.