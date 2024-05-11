west haven

2 people ejected, seriously injured during rollover crash in West Haven

By Cailyn Blonstein

West Haven Police Cruiser
NBC Connecticut

Two people have serious injuries after being ejected from a vehicle during a rollover crash in West Haven on Friday night.

Police said a vehicle was speeding and hit a guardrail on Ocean Avenue after 9 p.m.

After the collision, investigators said the driver lost control and rolled the vehicle several times. The vehicle then landed in the backyard of a home.

The driver and passenger were ejected during the crash, according to city officials.

Both 19-year-olds sustained serious injuries and are currently listed in serious, but stable condition at Yale New Haven Hospital.

The Major Accident Squad responded to the crash. The investigation is active and ongoing.

west haven
