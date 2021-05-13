Torrington

2 Children Seriously Injured After Being Hit By Car in Torrington

NBC Connecticut

Police said two children were airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car in Torrington Thursday night.

The boys, ages 9 and 13, were struck by a car while playing outside. The two children are brothers and they live in the area, police said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Officials told NBC Connecticut that crews responded to the area of 545 Prospect St.

Local

Windsor 30 mins ago

Amazon Increases Reward for Information in Windsor Noose Investigation

missing person 1 hour ago

MISSING: 95-Year-Old Man Missing From Greenwich

Lifestar transported the boys to Connecticut Children's Medical Center. One child is in critical condition and the other has serious injuries, officials said.

The driver stopped and is cooperating with police, they said.

The state's attorney has been notified. The accident is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Torringtonpedestrian struckTorrington Police
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us