2 Children Seriously Injured After Being Hit By Car in Torrington

Police said two children were airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car in Torrington Thursday night.

The boys, ages 9 and 13, were struck by a car while playing outside. The two children are brothers and they live in the area, police said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Officials told NBC Connecticut that crews responded to the area of 545 Prospect St.

Lifestar transported the boys to Connecticut Children's Medical Center. One child is in critical condition and the other has serious injuries, officials said.

The driver stopped and is cooperating with police, they said.

The state's attorney has been notified. The accident is under investigation.