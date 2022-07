Fire officials said two people were hospitalized and have to sleep somewhere else tonight after a house fire in Southington Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to Eastview Road. Two occupants in the home were taken to the hospital with injuries. The extent is unknown at this time.

Both residents were displaced in the fire.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It's unknown what caused the fire. No additional information was immediately available.