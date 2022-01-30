2 People Injured in Danbury Shooting

Two people are injured, one critically, after a shooting in Danbury Saturday night, police said.

Officials said they responded to the area of Rose Hill Avenue and Ann Drive at approximately 8:55 p.m.

Responding officers found two men who were shot. They were taken to Danbury Hospital for treatment, officials said.

Police said one of the men, who is in his 60s, is in critical condition while the other man, who's in his 30s, is in fair condition.

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective John Rudisill at 203-797-4662 or by emailing j.rudisill@danbury-ct.gov.

Anonymous tips can be left by calling 203-790-8477.