2 People Injured in Hatchet Attack in Norwich

Two people were taken to the hospital after being attacked with a hatchet at a home in Norwich Tuesday.

Officers responded to the home on Cliff Street around 4:30 p.m. for the report of an assault.

They found the two victims inside suffering from wounds inflicted with a hatchet, according to police. The victims live at the home where the incident occurred, police said.

The injured victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the attack was targeted. No arrests have been made.