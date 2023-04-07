Naugatuck

2 People Injured in Naugatuck House Fire

FiretruckFile
Tim Boyle/Getty Images

Two people were taken to the hospital after a fire tore through a home in Naugatuck Friday afternoon.

The fire department said they were called to a reported structure fire on Wooster Street.

Crews said the blaze is now under control. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

Multiple local fire departments responded to the scene. No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Naugatuck
