2 people injured in Westport house fire

Two people were injured in a fire that broke out at a home in Westport on Tuesday morning.

At around 9:20 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire in a single-family home. Crews said heavy smoke was coming from three different directions inside the building.

According to the fire department, two occupants had managed to leave the house by the time firefighters got there.

Both people sustained injuries and were taken to the hospital. The extent of the injuries is unknown.

Officials said the fire originated in the basement and spread to the ceiling, resulting in thick smoke.

The investigation into the cause of the fire remains ongoing.