2 people injured in Rocky Hill head-on crash

Two people are injured after a head-on crash in Rocky Hill Tuesday night.
The fire department said it happened on Silas Deane Highway. Two cars collided and two people sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Some oil spilled and made it into a nearby storm sewer after the crash. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) was called in.
No additional information was immediately available.
