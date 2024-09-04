Rocky Hill

2 people injured in Rocky Hill head-on crash

Rocky Hill Fire Department

Two people are injured after a head-on crash in Rocky Hill Tuesday night.

The fire department said it happened on Silas Deane Highway. Two cars collided and two people sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Some oil spilled and made it into a nearby storm sewer after the crash. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) was called in.

No additional information was immediately available.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Rocky Hill
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us