2 people reportedly injured during fight in Suffield

Two people were taken to the hospital after reports of a fight in Suffield on Saturday evening.

Officers received reports of a fight between two people in the 3300 block of Mountain Road around 4:20 p.m.

It was reported that one of the two people involved in the fight had been stabbed.

According to police, the two people reportedly involved in the fight were taken to different hospitals to be treated for injuries. Both are in stable condition at this time.

Investigators said one person has what appears to be a puncture wound, but there are conflicting reports about how the injury happened.

Police are working to identify the people involved and are trying to get statements to determine what happened. Connecticut State Police is assisting with the investigation.

There is no threat to the community.