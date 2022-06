Two people were rescued from a sinking boat in Norwalk on Saturday.

Police said the Norwalk Police Department Marine Unit responded to a boat taking on water between Greens Ledge and Roton Point.

According to police, two people aboard were picked up by a passing boat and then brought to shore by firefighters.

No injuries were reported.

The boat sank in about 20 feet of water, police said. Crews are working to retrieve the boat.