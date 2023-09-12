Cromwell

2 people rescued from water in Cromwell, unclear if connected to Route 9 crash

Connecticut State Police are working to determine if there is a connection between a crash on Route 9 in Cromwell and two people who were rescued from the water nearby on Monday night.

Troopers were notified about a crash on Route 9 North near exit 25 around 5:20 p.m.

When state police arrived, they said they found an unoccupied vehicle. It was later towed from the scene.

K9 teams began tracking and a search was initiated in the surrounding area.

About two hours later, authorities said two people were found east of Route 9 in the Connecticut River. The two people were rescued and were transported to area hospitals.

Investigators have not released details about any injuries.

It's unclear if the two people who were found in the river were involved in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

