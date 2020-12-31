Hamden

2 People Robbed Within Minutes of Each Other in Hamden: Police

decoraciones t624
NBC Connecticut

Two people were robbed, including one at gunpoint, within minutes of each other in Hamden on Thursday morning, according to police.

The first robbery happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. Officers responded to Pearl Dental Care on Dixwell Avenue after getting a report of a street robbery.

Investigators said a 58-year-old employee arrived at work and was walking toward the front door when a dark-colored SUV stopped next to her.

Local

Connecticut Supreme Court 45 mins ago

State Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Gov. Lamont in Case About Pandemic Powers

first day hike 2 hours ago

Several State Parks, Forests to Host ‘First Day Hikes' to Celebrate New Year

Authorities said a man exited the vehicle and demanded the woman's purse, which she refused to give up. The woman was then taken to the ground and screamed, prompting the man to flee in the SUV eastbound on Robert Street, police added.

A little over a half an hour later, officers said they responded to a home on Four Rod Road after getting a report of an armed street robbery.

Investigators said a 57-year-old man was seated inside of his vehicle, which was parked in his driveway when another vehicle stopped in front of his home.

A man then approached him and placed a gun to his head while demanding money, police said. The man was able to flee from the area with an undisclosed amount of money, authorities added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Scott Levenduski at (203) 230-4056.

This article tagged under:

Hamdenrobberies
COVID-19 and Vaccine Updates Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Community Season of Giving Sports Dog House Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us