2 People Seriously Injured After Crash, Vehicle Fires in Shelton

Two people have serious injuries after a crash and vehicle fires in Shelton on Sunday.

When crews arrived to the scene, they said they found both cars fully engulfed in flames and both drivers were pulled out of their vehicles. There were no other passengers in the vehicles, authorities added.

The drivers, identified as a 41-year-old from Stratford and a 29-year-old from Shelton, were both taken to the hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation. Any witnesses are asked to contact Shelton Police Traffic Division at (203) 924-1544.