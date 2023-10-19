2 people seriously injured in Durham multi-car crash

Two people have serious injuries after a four-car accident that happened on Route 68 in Durham Thursday afternoon.

Connecticut State Police said a car traveling on Wallingford Road was passing in a no passing zone. While trying to pass, they struck a car head-on.

A second car was also struck and spun out before coming to a stop. A third car was also hit, troopers said.

Two people suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The crash happened at 1:40 p.m. The road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

No additional information was immediately available.