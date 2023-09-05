2 people seriously injured in Enfield car crash

Two people have serious injuries after a car and box truck collided in Enfield Tuesday evening.

The crash happened on Route 5 near exit 49. Enfield police said two people inside the car needed to be extricated and they both were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The Department of Motor Vehicles was called in to perform an inspection on the truck involved, which appears to be a Penske truck.

The Enfield Police Department Traffic Division is actively investigating. It's unknown what specifically caused the accident.

No additional information was immediately available.