2 people seriously injured in New Haven rollover crash

By Angela Fortuna

New Haven Police cruiser
NBC Connecticut

Two people are seriously injured after a rollover crash in New Haven Friday night, according to authorities.

Crews said the crash happened on Sherman Avenue near Goffe Street. The road remains closed at this time.

Both people that sustained injuries are being taken to the hospital for treatment.

No other cars were involved. It's unknown when the road will reopen.

No additional information was immediately available.

