2 people taken to hospital after apartment complex fire in New London

Two people were taken to the hospital after a fire at an apartment complex in New London on Wednesday.

It happened at the Villages at Shore Landing apartments on Nautilus Drive, just west of Ocean Avenue just after 9 p.m. All New London crews were called to the scene as it became a multi-alarm fire.

Fire Chief Vernon Skau says nearly 70 New London firefighters were on the scene. Several other fire departments were there as well.

The fire spread to three apartments on the third floor and one apartment on the second floor. Chief Skau says two people were transported to the hospital because they couldn't access their medication.

No firefighters were injured while responding to the fire. Residents of 24 apartments need to be relocated.

"There was a moment in time where the flames were pretty big, and I was like is this going to happen? Is this going to happen for real?" said resident Austin Pufahl.

Taynisha Santana is also without a home for the time being. While the fire didn't spread to her apartment, she described there being significant water damage.

"It just became a full-blown anxiety attack because it's me and my son, so everything in there is for my son. You see the apartment directly above you on fire and it's like a crazy feeling," said Santana.

Throughout the day Thursday, the American Red Cross was on site assisting families.

"We make sure we give them a comfort kit, which is a toothbrush, toothpaste. We have toys, we have blankets. Things like that that will help them get through those first hours," said Senior Director for Emergency Services.

American Red Cross volunteers were also providing food and helping people find temporary shelter.

"I'm just hoping they can sort this out quickly for all of us. It's very stressful," said Santana.

NBC Connecticut reached out to the leasing company, South Oxford Management, but have not heard back.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.