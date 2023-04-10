danbury

2 People Taken to the Hospital After Plane Crash in Danbury

By Angela Fortuna

Two people were transported to the hospital after a plane crashed near a home in Danbury Monday evening.

A city official told NBC Connecticut that police and firefighters are responding to the area of 159 Southern Blvd. The plane crashed at approximately 6 p.m.

The extent of injuries is unknown and it's unclear how many people were on board the plane at the time of the crash.

NBC Connecticut has a crew headed to the scene. No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

danburyplane crash
