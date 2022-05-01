2 People Transported to Hospital After Brooklyn Motorcycle Crash

Connecticut State Police said two people were taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Brooklyn Sunday night.

The crash happened on Route 6 at approximately 6:50 p.m., according to state Dept. of Transportation officials. The road was closed at Day Street as a result of the crash.

State police confirm that two people were hospitalized after the crash. They were both taken to different hospitals.

Route 6 has since reopened.