2 People Transported to the Hospital After Crash in Plainfield

Two people were transported to the hospital after a car crash in Plainfield Saturday morning.
Officials said the accident happened at approximately 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Norwich Road, Academy Hill Road and Cemetery Road.
A car driving westbound on Academy Hill Road was struck by another vehicle on the driver's side. As a result of the crash, the drivers of both cars were transported to the hospital for treatment of suspected injuries, according to police.
After investigating, police issued a verbal warning to one of the drivers for failure to obey a traffic signal.
No additional information was immediately available.
