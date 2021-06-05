2 People Transported to the Hospital After Crash in Plainfield

Two people were transported to the hospital after a car crash in Plainfield Saturday morning.

Officials said the accident happened at approximately 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Norwich Road, Academy Hill Road and Cemetery Road.

A car driving westbound on Academy Hill Road was struck by another vehicle on the driver's side. As a result of the crash, the drivers of both cars were transported to the hospital for treatment of suspected injuries, according to police.

After investigating, police issued a verbal warning to one of the drivers for failure to obey a traffic signal.

No additional information was immediately available.