2 Pets Dead After Meriden House Fire

Two pets are presumed dead and a single-family home is considered to be a total loss after a fire in Meriden Friday night.

Fire officials said they responded to a home on Evergreen Lane at approximately 5:40 p.m. Arriving crews said they saw heavy fire showing from the back of the home, extending to the front.

Fire Chief Ken Morgan said the wind was pushing the blaze towards the front of the building, further extending the fire throughout the home.

Crews said that despite extensive damage to the home, all four occupants made it out safely. It is believed that two cats died in the fire, according to Morgan.

No firefighters were injured.

Crews will remain at the scene investigating. It's unknown what started the fire.

Mutual aid was requested from several surrounding towns including Wallingford, Southington and New Britain.

