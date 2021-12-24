police cruisers struck

2 Police Cruisers Hit in Separate Car Crashes on Christmas Eve

Connecticut State Police

Two Connecticut State Police cruisers were struck during separate car crashes in Norwalk and Cromwell on Christmas Eve, police said.

Officials said the first accident happened at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Route 9 in Cromwell. State police said a car was traveling on the southbound side of the highway when the driver lost control and struck three other cars pulled to the side of the road that were involved in another accident.

A fire apparatus and police cruiser were involved in the crash, according to police.

Two people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Three of the four cars involved in the crash had to be towed from the scene, authorities said.

The driver that allegedly caused the crash was issued an infraction for driving too fast for conditions and failure to maintain lane.

The other accident involving a trooper happened at approximately 6 a.m. on Interstate 95 in Norwalk. State police said a car traveling north struck a parked police cruiser after losing control of their car.

Another car then struck a barrier in the left median, officials said. Several people were transported to nearby hospitals with suspected minor injuries.

One of the drivers was issued a misdemeanor summons for failure to operate in a proper lane, traveling too fast for conditions, and following too closely resulting in an accident. They're scheduled to appear in court in January.

