2 police officers taken to the hospital after crash in Brookfield

Two police officers were taken to the hospital with injuries after a car crash in Brookfield Monday night.
The police department said the crash happened in the intersection of White Turkey Ext. and Federal Road.
Two on-duty officers were involved in the crash. Both officers were transported to the hospital with injuries, but the extent is unknown.
Authorities said two other people were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
