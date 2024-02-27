2 police officers taken to the hospital after crash in Brookfield

Two police officers were taken to the hospital with injuries after a car crash in Brookfield Monday night.

The police department said the crash happened in the intersection of White Turkey Ext. and Federal Road.

Two on-duty officers were involved in the crash. Both officers were transported to the hospital with injuries, but the extent is unknown.

Authorities said two other people were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The crash remains under investigation.