Two Powerball tickets sold in Connecticut won $50,000 for Saturday's drawing.

The tickets matched four numbers and the Powerball.

Saturday's winning numbers were 29-34-38-48-56 and the Powerball was 16. The Powerplay was 2, but neither of the tickets had the Powerplay.

There was no jackpot winner on Saturday. The jackpot for Monday night's drawing is now $165 million.