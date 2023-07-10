2 residents injured during condo fire in Middletown

Two residents were injured during a fire at a condominium complex in Middletown on Sunday night.

Firefighters were called to Russett Lane around 11:45 p.m. and found fire in one unit of the complex.

According to fire officials, two residents were injured with smoke inhalation. No firefighters were injured.

The fire remains under investigation. The fire marshal is on scene working to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

