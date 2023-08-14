2 roofers hospitalized after being shocked at Middletown apartment complex

Two roofers were taken to the hospital after they were shocked by electricity at an apartment complex in Middletown on Monday.

Firefighters were called to Willow Crest Apartments on Stoneycrest Drive.

Fire officials said at the scene, crews found two roofers who had been wounded after being shocked by electricity.

Both of the workers were taken to Hartford Hospital to be treated for their injuries. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Authorities have not released details about what caused the workers to get shocked.

At this time, the power is out to the complex.