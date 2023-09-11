2 rooms condemned in Norwich apartment after child falls from window

Two bedrooms in an apartment in Norwich have been condemned due to safety hazards a day after a 3-year-old child fell out a third story window.

Police responded to the home on Laurel Hill Avenue around 3 p.m. Sunday after a neighbor called 911 to report a child had fallen from the window.

According to police, investigators determined the child opened the bedroom window's latches, slid open the window, and then fell through it, roughly 20 to 25 feet to the ground below. The child was taken to the hospital and was listed in good condition on Monday.

Officers at the scene were concerned about the height of the window in relation to the floor of the bedroom, according to police. They called in the building inspector, who determined that two bedrooms, including the child's bedroom were unsafe. The building inspectors condemned those two bedrooms due to saftey hazards.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The child's grandmother, grandfather, and aunt were all home at the time of the incident. No adults were in the room with the child when the child fell from the window, police said.