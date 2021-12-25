2 Save the Children Staff Members Missing After Myanmar Attack

After a deadly attack that left dozens dead, including children, two Save the Children staff members are now missing.

A spokesperson with the organization said two staff members traveling home for the holidays were caught up in the incident and remain missing.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The organization, stationed in Fairfield, Connecticut, said they've confirmation that the private vehicle the staffers were traveling in was attacked and burned.

The Save the Children staff were in Myanmar conducting humanitarian response work in a nearby community, the spokesperson said.

The Myanmar military reportedly forced people from their cars, arrested some, killed others and burned their bodies, according to Save the Children.

More than 30 villagers were rounded up, some believed to be women and children, and fatally shot, the Associated Press reported.

“Save the Children condemns this attack as a breach of International Humanitarian Law. We are horrified at the violence carried out against innocent civilians and our staff, who are dedicated humanitarians, supporting millions of children in need across Myanmar," Chief Executive of Save the Children Inger Ashing said in a statement.

Ashing said an investigation into the nature of the incident will be carried out.

The organization emphasized that attacks against aid worked will not be tolerated.

Save the Children is a nonprofit organization that aims to give girls and boys in the U.S. and around the world an education, protection from harm and a healthy start, according to their website.