Two separate crashes are causing heavy delays on Interstate 84 in Vernon and Manchester Sunday evening.

Connecticut State Police said they're at the scene of a crash involving a tractor-trailer and two cars on the eastbound side of the highway.

The crash happened in the area of exit 64 and 65.

There are two separate active accident scenes, a TT and two cars I84 E area of Exit 64-65 in Vernon and a rollover I84 E area of Exit 63 in Manchester. Please seek alternate routes. #cttraffic — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) November 21, 2021

State police are also responding to a car rollover in Manchester in the area of exit 63. The crash is also on the eastbound side of the highway.

It is unknown if there are any injuries.